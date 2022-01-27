Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $23.14

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $22.15. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 635 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

