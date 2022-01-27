RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.88. 5,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 319,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 106.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

