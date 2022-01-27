Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Stock Price Up 1%

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39). Approximately 244,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 149,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.70 ($0.39).

The firm has a market cap of £164.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Raven Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Sinclair sold 26,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £9,386.30 ($12,663.65).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.