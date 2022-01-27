Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Tops $773,117.96 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $773,117.96 and approximately $36,254.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,040.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.55 or 0.06541350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00291026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00787758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00065999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00392374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00241086 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,157,149 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

