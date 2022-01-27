Raydium Price Tops $3.59 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Raydium has a market cap of $292.40 million and $49.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00009651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.97 or 0.99979753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051056 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,492,176 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

