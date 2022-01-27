Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $3.50

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00009544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $285.21 million and $58.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.33 or 0.06590647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,657.86 or 0.99943135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052029 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,471,690 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

