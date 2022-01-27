Raymond James Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

