Raymond James Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.68.

APR.UN traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$14.24. 41,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.27. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$10.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

