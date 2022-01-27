Raymond James Raises Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target to $33.00

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $833.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

