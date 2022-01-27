Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.90.

MX stock traded up C$3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.52. The company had a trading volume of 479,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.92. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8200002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

