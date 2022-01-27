Raymond James Trims Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Target Price to C$1.75

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CVE:ADZN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.84. 434,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.16 million and a PE ratio of 78.18. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.28.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

