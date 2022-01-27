Raymond James Weighs in on Colliers International Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

