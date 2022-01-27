Raymond James Weighs in on Colliers International Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$986.61 million.

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total transaction of C$37,627.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,220,047.28. Also, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total value of C$646,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,800. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $698,729 over the last three months.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

