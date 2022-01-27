Razor Network (RAZOR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $432,494.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009914 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

