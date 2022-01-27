RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.