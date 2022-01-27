RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

