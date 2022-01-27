REAL Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

