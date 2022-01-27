Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $963,997.84 and $90,414.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.38 or 0.06565341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.65 or 1.00144597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050969 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

