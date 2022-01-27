Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO):

1/25/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to its earnings surprise trend. The company posted better-than-expected earnings for the sixth straight quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from robust consumer demand for its merchandise and brands, inventory optimization efforts, and execution of the “Real Power. Real Growth.” plan. Lower rent costs, strong product demand, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. Continued strength in the Aerie brand, driven by strong demand across all categories bodes well. However, continued SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, store openings and rising advertising costs remain worrisome. Also, elevated freight costs are concerning.”

1/13/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00.

11/30/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 4,679,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,420 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

