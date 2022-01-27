Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS: AVDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – Avant Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Avant Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Avant Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

1/12/2022 – Avant Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Avant Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

12/13/2021 – Avant Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 1,411,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Get Avant Diagnostics Inc alerts:

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.