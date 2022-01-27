Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($7.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/24/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €3.91 ($4.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.30 ($9.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.70 ($6.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.85 ($8.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.10 ($9.20) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($7.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.25 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/10/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/29/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($7.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.39 ($0.44) on Thursday, reaching €7.07 ($8.03). 11,980,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.42 and a 200 day moving average of €7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

