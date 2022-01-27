Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Penn National Gaming (PENN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN):

1/26/2022 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/21/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $49.00.

1/21/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $76.00.

1/19/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $59.00.

1/13/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $96.00.

12/7/2021 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

PENN traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,124. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

