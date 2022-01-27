Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY):

1/10/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines fell year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

1/4/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $14.00.

12/17/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,566. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,006 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

