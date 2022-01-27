Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paysafe (PSFE)

Paysafe (NASDAQ: PSFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2022 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

1/20/2022 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

1/12/2022 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Shares of PSFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 192,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,495. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

