Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.