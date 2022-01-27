Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126,603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

