ReddCoin Market Cap Hits $25.55 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.55 million and approximately $37,735.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,198.81 or 1.00043418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00084667 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00254459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00167135 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00349295 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001674 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

