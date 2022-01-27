Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REDFY stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Rediff.com India has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.46.

Get Rediff.com India alerts:

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.