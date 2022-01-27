Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $197,333.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.96 or 0.06482441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,786.55 or 0.99778609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

