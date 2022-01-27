Refinable Tops 1-Day Volume of $659,319.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $659,319.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.01 or 0.06764710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.35 or 0.99925353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

