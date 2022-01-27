Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $55,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

