REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RGNX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

