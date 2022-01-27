REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
RGNX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.92.
In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
