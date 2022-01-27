Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.