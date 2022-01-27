Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.91

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 4504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.