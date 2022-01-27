Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

NYSE:RS opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.