Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average is $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.