Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) vs. Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Financial Contrast

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and Alps Alpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alps Alpine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Alps Alpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliq Health Technologies $1.14 million 128.52 -$9.20 million ($0.06) -13.20 Alps Alpine $6.77 billion 0.29 -$36.06 million $0.68 27.99

Reliq Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alps Alpine. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alps Alpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliq Health Technologies -444.00% -561.76% -320.52% Alps Alpine 0.97% 4.42% 2.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alps Alpine beats Reliq Health Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester. The Automotive Infotainment segment engages in the development, manufacturing and sale of audio, information and communication equipment. The Logistics segment involves in the provision of transportation, storage and forwarding services. It also provides system development, office works, as well as finance and leasing services. The company was founded on November 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

