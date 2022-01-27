Ren Price Tops $0.31 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $311.51 million and $51.43 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

