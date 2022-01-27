ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 5.4%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.45. 16,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 760,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,561,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,502,000.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

