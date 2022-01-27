Renewable Energy Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $4.21 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.