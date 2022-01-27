Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,297 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RCII opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

