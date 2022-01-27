Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 790.6% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 54,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.