ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REOS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 44,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

