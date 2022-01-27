ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS REOS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 44,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.