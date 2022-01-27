Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HollyFrontier Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

