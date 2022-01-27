Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

