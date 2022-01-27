Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.24 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.51 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.