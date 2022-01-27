Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 27th (AMBA, AVDX, AYX, DLO, DY, LAC, LAZR, MGLQF, NTDOY, PINE)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 27th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ambarella Inc alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY). Nomura issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.