Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 27th (AMBA, AVDX, AYX, DLO, DY, LAC, LAZR, MGLQF, NTDOY, PINE)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 27th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY). Nomura issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

