Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

Shares of HZNP opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.