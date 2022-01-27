Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

