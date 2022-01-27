Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (AC, ADZN, AFN, AGF.B, ALA, APR.UN, ARR, BLX, CAS, CHE.UN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN)

was given a C$1.60 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.85 to C$4.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $175.00 to $180.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$17.00 to C$21.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$60.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $52.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $35.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

