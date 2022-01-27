Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (AC, ADZN, AFN, AGF.B, ALA, APR.UN, ARR, BLX, CAS, CHE.UN)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) was given a C$1.60 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.85 to C$4.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $175.00 to $180.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$17.00 to C$21.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$60.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $52.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $35.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

