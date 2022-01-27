Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (AIOSF, ALIZY, BBVA, BNCZF, DNBBY, EPOKY, NRDBY, OUKPY, RKWBF, SCRYY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.20 ($3.64).

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from 190.00 to 203.00.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 215 to SEK 221.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from SEK 275 to SEK 245.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 116 to SEK 123.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €11.40 ($12.95) to €11.60 ($13.18). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €28.80 ($32.73) to €29.60 ($33.64). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 204 to SEK 200. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14).

