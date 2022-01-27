Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (AIOSF, ALIZY, BBVA, BNCZF, DNBBY, EPOKY, NRDBY, OUKPY, RKWBF, SCRYY)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.20 ($3.64).

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from 190.00 to 203.00.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 215 to SEK 221.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from SEK 275 to SEK 245.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 116 to SEK 123.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €11.40 ($12.95) to €11.60 ($13.18). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €28.80 ($32.73) to €29.60 ($33.64). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 204 to SEK 200. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14).

